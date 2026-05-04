Diego aims to ‘out-discipline’ ex-mentor

The protégé meets her master in a showdown between the dynasty-seeking Lady Bulldogs and a hungry Lady Spikers side looking to stay unbeaten in a best-of-three series starting Wednesday.

Coming into the series as the underdog over a rival that had them bowing twice in a row, Diego knows what to expect in a chess match against De Jesus.

“It’s always about discipline with Coach Ramil. Hopefully, I could out-discipline him. Just kidding,” the former La Salle playmaker quipped.

“Hopefully, I get to play at par with him. I mean, not just playing but with coaching.”

“Hopefully, I get there because he’s always going to be one of my inspirations where I am now. And I am grateful to be one of his players before.”

NU went through the knockout stepladder semifinals and survived a hard-fighting University of Santo Tomas for their fifth straight championship appearance.

And for the fourth time, the Lady Bulldogs will battle La Salle for the throne in a rematch of last year’s finale.

Both sides parade a deep and talented roster, led by battle-tested seniors and backed by a solid supporting cast including promising rookies.

Personnel-wise, both squads are equally matched, which makes coaching, adjustment, and situational response critical.

So far this tournament, De Jesus, with his equally seasoned think tank, has Diego and her staff’s number.

The Lady Spikers took the Lady Bulldogs down in four sets in their first meeting before pulling off a comeback from a 1-2 match deficit to end the second round in a marathon victory that propelled them straight to the finals for the first time in 13 years.

Diego will try to flip the script this time.

“I know it’s going to be very hard. Of course, there are no easy finals. But we’re going to show him that we can do it,” she said in a defiant and determined tone.

“I’m going to show him everything I’ve learned in my whole life. He was the first one to tell me that I can be a coach. And now I’m here. And hopefully, he’ll be proud of me,” added Diego, who helped La Salle win the 2009 title.