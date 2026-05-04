Davao Aguilas rule Red Bull 3X3

DAVAO CITY — Team Davao Aguilas booked a slot in the National Finals after winning the Davao City leg of the Red Bull Half Court 3X3 Challenge at the Ateneo de Davao University SHS covered courts here over the weekend.

The squad composed of Redyn Arellano, Norris Arana, John Rodulfa and Reginald Ching bested team JCA Farm, 17-13 in the finals to make their third trip to the National Finals.