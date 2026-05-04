Cup of Joe’s ‘Multo’ earns Best Song Asia nomination at Music Awards Japan 2026

Launched in 2025, MAJ is an international awards platform supported by Japan’s leading music industry organizations under the Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association, designed to elevate Asian music on a global stage.

Organizers emphasize that winners are chosen by industry professionals based on artistic merit, cultural impact and overall excellence, strengthening the award’s credibility.

The initiative also reflects a broader push for cross-border recognition in Asia, with categories like Best Song Asia and the International Special Award spotlighting artists from across the region.

Winners will be announced at the MAJ 2026 ceremony on 13 June.