Court orders Sonza release after posting bail

Sonza is currently detained at the National Bureau of Investigation facility in Muntinlupa City over allegations that he spread false information about the health of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

Tolentino said Sonza’s arraignment scheduled for Monday was postponed due to a pending motion to quash filed before the court.

The defense argued that the information failed to state that the alleged offense was committed in Pasay City, and questioned the legal standing of the NBI as complainant.

Sonza was arrested last week by NBI agents at his residence in Project 8, Quezon City.

His camp described the warrant of arrest as “highly irregular and legally questionable” for a minor offense.

Tolentino also said Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 118 apologized for issuing the warrant, citing errors linked to the online bail processing system.

He said the court clarified that the issuance was not intentional.

Sonza is also facing a cyberlibel case before Pasay Regional Trial Court Branch 111.

Tolentino said the camp is awaiting the court’s action on whether a warrant of arrest will be issued in that case.

The next hearing is set for 3 June.