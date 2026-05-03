Sonza to post bail after ‘non-bailable’ warrant error

Tolentino said the defense will post bail early Monday morning to secure Sonza’s immediate release.

To recall, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents arrested Sonza at his Quezon City residence on 1 May. The charges stem from January 2026 social media posts that allegedly included a fabricated medical report and misleading claims regarding the president’s health.

The complaint, filed by the NBI, includes charges of unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances under the Revised Penal Code, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The arrest has drawn sharp criticism from Sonza’s legal team and supporters. Tolentino questioned why the NBI initiated the complaint instead of an aggrieved party, noting that libel-related cases are typically filed by the offended individual.

Retired military Gen. Romeo Poquiz also raised “red flags” regarding the case, questioning the non-bailable classification of a minor offense and the timing of the nighttime arrest.

“If this is how the system works now, anyone can be charged even without a direct victim, jailed despite being entitled to bail, and arrested at any hour,” Poquiz said in an online statement.