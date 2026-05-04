Celeste Cortesi on motherhood: Trusting instincts in a life-changing moment

“I started to feel different. I was fighting with everyone. I felt weird. My body felt something, so I decided to take a test,” she recalled. “I think before I even went to Maldives, I was already pregnant—that’s when I found out. Everything explained why I felt that way. There were body changes and hormones. Maybe because I just know my body—that it feels different.” she said

The revelation, she implied, was less about surprise and more about intuition—an inner awareness that something significant was unfolding. For Cortesi, it was a moment where instinct met truth, marking the beginning of a new and transformative chapter beyond the spotlight.