Brownlee drools over Bol encounter

“It’s an honor to play against someone with the competition and the level of a player like him (has reached). He’s a former NBA player, I don’t see how he’s not in the NBA,” Brownlee said.

The Kings will have a week to rest and train while the Tropang 5G will first face Magnolia on Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Brownlee, a six-time PBA champion, said it’s going to take a lot of team effort for them to stop Bol and TNT.

“He’s a very talented guy. We got our hands full just like everybody else in the league has,” Brownlee said.

“It definitely ain’t gonna be a one-man team in trying to guard him, it’s got to be a team effort. Hopefully he’ll have an off night against us.”

Head coach Tim Cone agrees, saying Bol has to be ready to face a veteran like Brownlee.

After all, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, another former NBA player, proved he belonged in the league and won three PBA titles with TNT.

“They’re still gonna have to contend with Justin on the other side of the floor as well so hopefully Justin can balance out Bol Bol. Let’s see,” Cone said.