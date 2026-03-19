E-Painters get first crack at Bol

PBA fans are expected to troop to the Smart Araneta Coliseum to get a glimpse at what the 7-foot-3 former National Basketball Association (NBA) player has to offer for the Tropang 5G, who decided to go with size after resident import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The lanky Bol will get a taste of the Elasto Painters’ bruising style of basketball in the double-header curtain-raiser at 5:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra will also begin its campaign against guest team Macau Black Knights at 7:30 p.m.

TNT has generated interest after tapping the services of the son of NBA legend Manute Bol for the mid-season tournament, which has no height restrictions on imports.

Rain or Shine, fresh off a 116-109 opening game win over the guest team Macau Black Knights last Saturday, is looking at the match in a two-way perspective.

“It could be a disadvantage for us because we have yet to see how Bol Bol plays. In contrast, they’ve already seen us play. So, from the scouting point of view, they know more about us than we know about them — especially with Bol Bol,” explained Elasto Painters coach Yeng Guiao.

The fiery mentor, on the other hand, could also exploit the Tropang 5G’s first run with Bol.

“On the other side of that, they’re playing their first game, they’re coming off a long break. They might be a little rusty and at the same time, Bol may still be making an adjustment to the local conditions. So, that might be an advantage for us,” Guiao added.

But ultimately, the Elasto Painters face the challenge of sizing up with a giant in Bol.

“There’s a heightened anticipation for this game because I think Bol has really been stirring up a lot of interest,” Guiao said.

“So, it’s going to be a fun game to play because a lot of people will be watching and it’s also a challenge for us, how we’re going to play a seven-footer with the skills of Bol,” Guiao added.

“It’s a unique challenge for us as a team and for me as a coach. How do you play somebody like him?”

Rain or Shine reinforcement Jaylen Johnson, who dropped 29 points, 24 rebounds and six assists in the first game, will be Bol’s primary defender backed by Luis Villegas.