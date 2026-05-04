Bloomberry gaming chief Cyrus Sherafat resigns

Sherafat joined Bloomberry in 2014, bringing experience from Marina Bay Sands where he served in casino marketing. His move came at a time when Solaire was still scaling up as the first integrated resort in Entertainment City.

Over the years, he became closely associated with the development of Solaire’s gaming business, helping shape its performance in both VIP and premium mass segments as the property expanded its market presence.

His resignation comes while Bloomberry continues to push forward with its expansion strategy, including the rollout of Solaire Resort North in Quezon City, which is expected to broaden its reach beyond its flagship Manila Bay property.

The company did not announce who will replace him yet.

The leadership change comes as the local gaming industry remains competitive, with operators balancing growth plans and evolving market demand across integrated resort developments.