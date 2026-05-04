Belle eyes Clark casino, targets Melco deal

Belle Corp. is moving closer to a major expansion in Clark, betting on the area’s rise as the country’s next gaming and tourism hub, with plans to open an integrated resort within two to three years once it secures an operating partner.
The company is positioning the project as its next growth driver, with Chairman Willy N. Ocier signaling a preference to extend its partnership with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd., the group behind City of Dreams Manila. “We are hopeful that Melco will continue to be our partner-operator for our Clark integrated resort,” Ocier said.
Located inside the Clark Special Economic Zone, the development is now transitioning into detailed planning and early construction stages. The project reflects Belle’s strategy of combining property ownership with revenue-sharing arrangements tied to gaming operations.
Regulatory groundwork is already in place. Gaming units under Belle’s subsidiary, Premium Leisure Corp., have secured a provisional license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR). The group is also seeking approval to be designated as a co-licensee, a move seen as key to strengthening its role in the venture.
Belle is committing at least $300 million to the project, which is expected to generate income through both lease arrangements and a share in gross gaming revenues once operational.
The company is timing the investment to coincide with Clark’s emergence as a secondary gaming and MICE destination, as operators look beyond Metro Manila for expansion opportunities. Industry players have increasingly turned to the former U.S. airbase for its infrastructure, accessibility, and room for large-scale developments.
Belle said it will continue working through regulatory requirements as it finalizes its partnership structure. Details of the operating agreement will be disclosed once completed.