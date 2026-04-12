DENR to deliver permitting services directly to cities, towns

The Environment Secretary said incomplete requirements often resulted in multiple costly trips.

In response, the agency will bring its permitting services directly to citizens on a monthly, rotating basis across LGUs, instead of requiring visits to DENR regional offices.

From 14 to 15 April, the DENR will deploy personnel and mobile hubs to priority sites nationwide, with the national launch set to take place in Manila.

The agency noted that simultaneous rollouts of the DENR “Permitting on Wheels” will also be conducted in key cities and municipalities across the country.

Entrepreneurs will receive on-site assistance from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) on permitting requirements related to air quality, chemicals, environmental impact assessment, hazardous waste, and water quality management.

In addition, applicants may also file on-site for permits such as tree-cutting permits, chainsaw import permits, certificates of transhipment, wildlife importation permits, and wildlife local transport permits.

According to Secretary Cuna, the mobile hub service will save time and costs, reduce repeated trips and provide one-on-one technical assistance.

“With DENR Permitting on Wheels, the process becomes hands-on and immediate,” he said.

After the nationwide rollout, the DENR aimed to make “Permitting on Wheels” a regular monthly government service.