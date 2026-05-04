Badoc fest ends with simple yet packed community night

For Calajate, the night reflected the identity of Badoc itself—grounded in tradition, strengthened by unity, and carried by a deep sense of community. He underscored that beyond performances and activities, the gathering was a celebration of shared identity, where people come together not for spectacle, but for connection.

He also highlighted the Luna Awards, recognizing outstanding Badoqueños whose achievements bring pride and distinction to the town. Their stories, he said, reflect how the spirit of Badoc continues to thrive wherever its people go.

Festival directors Josephine Prieto Calajate and Aian Raquel, who helped steer this year’s leaner program, were also acknowledged for keeping the celebration meaningful despite limitations.

Vice Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc and Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos were present during the evening, lending their support to the closing of the festival, with both officials keeping their messages brief.

Despite the scaled-down approach, the crowd remained engaged, particularly during the competitions and performances, which brought energy into the venue. As the evening went on, the atmosphere shifted into something more relaxed—less of a formal affair and more of a town reunion.

Music carried the rest of the night, as people lingered, reconnected, and celebrated in their own way.

Earlier in the festival, activities ranged from a thanksgiving mass at St. John the Baptist Minor Basilica to farmer-centered programs and smaller public events. The usual elements were present—faith, agriculture, and recognition of locals—just without the excess.

During the agricultural day, Vice Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc was represented by Board Member Rafael Medina, who attended as guest speaker. Their presence underscored the continued focus on agriculture, with remarks touching on existing challenges in the sector and the need for sustained efforts toward adaptation and resilience.

Meanwhile, the street dance segment had Congressman Angelo Marcos Barba as guest speaker, where he delivered a message to participants and attendees during the program.

At its core, the festival honors La Virgen Milagrosa de Badoc, a Marian image believed by locals to have been found along the shore centuries ago. Devotion to it has endured through changes in leadership, budgets, and even the way the town celebrates.

This year, with fewer extras and less spending, the closing night made one thing clear: people didn’t come for spectacle.

They came because it’s the festival—and in Badoc, that still seems to be enough.