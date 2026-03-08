Twin quakes jolt Batangas
A pair of light to moderate earthquakes struck off the coast of Batangas early Sunday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded at 12:04 a.m., centered about nine kilometers northwest of Calatagan. The agency said the quake was tectonic in origin and occurred at a depth of 142 kilometers.
Seconds later, a magnitude 4.8 tremor was detected farther out in the Verde Island Passage.
The consecutive shocks were felt at Intensity II, classified as “slightly felt,” by residents in Batangas City, Tagaytay City, and parts of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro. Instrumental intensities were also recorded as “barely noticeable” in Abucay, Bataan, and Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.
Phivolcs said it does not expect any damage from the tremors but warned that aftershocks are possible.