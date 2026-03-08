Twin quakes jolt Batangas

A pair of light to moderate earthquakes struck off the coast of Batangas early Sunday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded at 12:04 a.m., centered about nine kilometers northwest of Calatagan. The agency said the quake was tectonic in origin and occurred at a depth of 142 kilometers.

Seconds later, a magnitude 4.8 tremor was detected farther out in the Verde Island Passage.