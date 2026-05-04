6 bus operators cited for not granting fare discounts, summoned by LTFRB

In the SCO, the operators were directed to present the driver and conductor involved in the complaint and submit a written explanation as to why their participation in the program should not be suspended or canceled.

The LTFRB noted that each of the summoned operators was furnished with the complaint and proof of their failure to grant fare discounts.

LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II warned that penalties will be imposed if the bus operators ignore the scheduled hearing on 18 May.

“This should serve as a warning to those enrolled in this program that we are monitoring its implementation, and any attempt to disregard the agreement will be dealt with accordingly,” the LTFRB chief said in a statement.