6 bus operators cited for not granting fare discounts, summoned by LTFRB

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday issued a show cause order (SCO) against six bus operators for failing to provide fare discounts to passengers under the Service Contracting Program.
Agency reports said bus conductors disregarded the fare discount system, which grants a 20 percent discount for all passengers and a 40 percent discount for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students.
In the SCO, the operators were directed to present the driver and conductor involved in the complaint and submit a written explanation as to why their participation in the program should not be suspended or canceled.
The LTFRB noted that each of the summoned operators was furnished with the complaint and proof of their failure to grant fare discounts.
LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II warned that penalties will be imposed if the bus operators ignore the scheduled hearing on 18 May.
“This should serve as a warning to those enrolled in this program that we are monitoring its implementation, and any attempt to disregard the agreement will be dealt with accordingly,” the LTFRB chief said in a statement.