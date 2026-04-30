LTFRB issues show cause order vs bus operator over discount violation

Under the program’s rules, passenger buses are required to provide a 20 percent discount to regular passengers and up to 40 percent for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

LTFRB chairman Vigor Mendoza II said the reported actions violate program guidelines.

“This is not how the service contracting program works. There is no excuse for failing to provide the necessary discounts to all passengers,” Mendoza said.

“We will address this and assure our kababayan, especially those availing of public utility vehicles under the service contracting program, that the LTFRB and the DOTr will protect your rights by going after those who ignore these provisions,” he added.

The LTFRB directed the bus operator to explain in writing why its franchise should not be suspended or canceled.

The driver and conductor were also ordered to appear at a hearing set for 11 May at 2 p.m.

“Failure on the part of the respondent to appear before the Hearing Officer and file an answer shall be considered a waiver of their right to be heard and may result in the imposition of a penalty amounting to P5,000,” the order read.

The LTFRB said it will continue to monitor compliance with the program and urged passengers to report violations.