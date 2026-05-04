1,200 LGUs bring job services closer to communities

“The DILG commends our LGUs for helping bring employment services closer to the people. PESOs ensure that jobseekers no longer have to go far to find opportunities, ask for assistance or connect with employers,” the department said.

The DILG also called on remaining LGUs to establish their own PESOs to strengthen local job facilitation and make job matching faster and more direct.

The initiative supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to focus on long-term employment strategies that create real and lasting opportunities.

PESOs are non-fee charging, multi-dimensional employment service facilities established by LGUs in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment.

Latest data showed that 799 LGUs, or 46.59 percent, have institutionalized PESOs through local ordinances, including 60 provinces, 116 cities and 623 municipalities.

Another 401 LGUs have established PESOs through executive orders, covering 12 provinces, 13 cities and 376 municipalities.

Across the country, several PESOs have been recognized for effective employment services.

In Iloilo City, the PESO earned Hall of Fame recognition at the National PESO Congress after winning the highly urbanized city category for three consecutive years. It facilitates employment for at least 30,000 individuals annually, with a 94 percent success rate.

The Province of Antique was also recognized as National Best PESO under the second-class province category, while Makati City’s PESO was cited for its IT-based skills registry system, which helps match jobseekers with available opportunities and address skills gaps.