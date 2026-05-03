Woman faces leg amputation following truck accident

CCTV footage and statements from local officials suggest a passing motorcycle caused the tricycle to swerve into the center of the road. The victim reportedly fell from the vehicle and into the path of an oncoming trailer truck, which ran over her left leg.

“A motorcycle was headed toward them, causing the tricycle to swerve and get hit,” said Leo Lim, a councilman for Barangay 18.

Emergency responders transported the victim to Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center.

The victim’s father told reporters that doctors must amputate her leg due to extensive tissue damage. He noted he became alarmed after receiving several missed calls from his daughter shortly before being notified of the emergency.

As of 7:40 a.m. Sunday, the victim was reported to be in stable condition.

The tricycle driver maintained that the incident was an accident. Both the driver of the trailer truck and the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit declined to comment while the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are currently reviewing the case to determine legal liabilities.