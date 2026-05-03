When waste becomes power: Nestlé Philippines taps new energy model

“Across the country. Waste collection of equivalent the amount of our packaging. Packaging innovation, and virgin plastic reduction. Teaching, teaching proper solid waste management to about 12,000,000 students nationwide. And a lot more. This biomass boiler is our latest milestone as we accelerate our sustainability journey. We will continue to invest not just in technology, but in partnerships, with government, local communities, and energy providers.”

From the energy sector side, collaboration plays a central role in making such systems work. Eren Ergin, chief executive officer of BECIS, leads the company’s work in delivering decentralized renewable energy solutions for industrial clients. He noted that energy transition efforts now go beyond emissions reduction alone.

“About sustainability, we talk about carbon footprint, the carbonization. These are obviously major initiatives for all companies like Nestlé and ourselves in being that partner. But at the same time, two things really come to light, especially in the last, I would say, 12 to 18 months, and especially in the last maybe few months. Energy security and resilience. I think without these two, really sustainably on its own, is not just a solution, but the 3 of them combine together is really what we need to go after. And I think plants like this, with biomass, with renewable energy resources, is what the future needs.”