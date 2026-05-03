What if Sara resigns?

Of course, these are just speculations. It would not be surprising, though, if they turn out to be true. Impeachment, after all, is a numbers game, where a mere semblance of legitimacy is needed to justify the outcome.

The Vice President surely knows this. So if she elects to resign even before trial commences or concludes, she would do so in the hope that it would avert the possibility of her being perpetually disqualified from running for office, which, incidentally, only the Senate can impose after a full-blown trial is conducted.

In fact, Senate President Tito Sotto shares the same sentiment. In one interview, he stated that if it happens, the proceedings would most likely be dismissed. Such a resignation, he emphasized, would render the proceedings moot and academic and prevent the final political penalty of perpetual disqualification. As a result, she can actually run again in 2028. As he emphatically explained, there is no point in removing someone who has just removed herself.

This, to a certain extent, makes sense considering that impeachment is a class of its own, whose purpose is just to remove and not necessarily to punish. In fact, when former Comelec Chairman Andy Bautista resigned from his post, the House Committee on Justice dropped the impeachment proceedings entirely, as there was no longer an active public official to remove from office.

At any rate, there is really no provision that directly addresses this concern. This is why some experts feel that, notwithstanding her resignation — assuming she pursues it — the Senate can still proceed with the trial, considering that there is this other issue of disqualification, which is separate from resignation.

Article 11, Section 3 of the 1987 Constitution clearly states that judgment in cases of impeachment shall include both removal from and disqualification to hold any office. Hence, resignation does not moot the proceedings, as the Senate can still decide whether or not to disqualify her.

Ultimately, if and when Sara chooses to resign, it seems only the Supreme Court, being the final arbiter, can resolve all legal issues surrounding it. Oh well.