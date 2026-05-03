Vendors, residents modify routines amid rising temperatures

Rene, a coconut juice vendor, said the heat has forced him to temporarily abandon his cart throughout the day to avoid prolonged sun exposure.

“I just keep looking for shaded places where I can stay,” he said, saying that even umbrellas offer little relief from the skin-stinging sunlight. Rene now waits for customers from a distance, returning to his cart only when a sale is imminent.

The intense conditions have led to a surge in demand for cold refreshments. Sam, a street beverage vendor, said sales of “samalamig” and “halo-halo” have been nearly nonstop as pedestrians seek immediate cooling.

“Even with an umbrella, it’s still extremely hot. Sweat just keeps dripping,” Sam said.

Pedestrians like Paul have incorporated frequent stops into their errands to manage the overwhelming conditions.

“When you’re outside walking, you really have to look for cold drinks or stores,” Paul said. “You buy something cold just to ease the heat.”