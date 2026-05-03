Residents find ways to cope as extreme heat grips

The demand for cold refreshments has also surged. Sam, who sells “samalamig,” said customers now come in almost nonstop, buying anything cold just to cool down. “Almost every moment, people are buying cold drinks, whether it’s halo-halo or gulaman,” he shared. “Even with an umbrella, it’s still extremely hot. Sweat just keeps dripping.”

For pedestrians like Paul, coping means making frequent stops during errands. “When you’re outside walking, you really have to look for cold drinks or stores,” he said, describing the heat as overwhelming. “You buy something cold just to ease the heat, it’s really intense.”

At home, adjustments are also being made. Paul shared that from around 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.—the hottest part of the day—their household regularly pours water on the ground in front of their house. “We keep pouring water in front of our home to lessen the heat coming from the road,” he explained. Living right beside the street, they feel the heat radiating from the pavement, making it necessary to cool down the sidewalk repeatedly.

These small, community-driven responses highlight how residents are adapting in the absence of large-scale cooling infrastructure. From vendors shifting their routines to households modifying their immediate environment, coping mechanisms are largely improvised but effective in easing the daily impact of extreme heat.

As temperatures continue to rise, these shared practices reflect both the urgency of the situation and the resilience of communities, relying on simple yet collective solutions to endure the season’s harsh conditions.