Torcaso wants Filipinas to keep pushing forward

The lofty ranking was made possible by the Filipinas’ victory over Uzbekistan in a play-in match of the AFC Asian Cup in Australia last March.

“We’re pretty proud of the FIFA ranking. Over the last couple of months, we’ve been working towards getting back in the top 40,” Torcaso said.

“That shows the commitment that everyone has put into this national team, not only in recent times, but over the last four to ten years. So we’re really excited by constantly moving up the rankings and we want to keep pushing more and more.”

Torcaso said they are making sure they are monitoring the progress of each player to make sure the squad that will fly to Brazil will be able to razor-sharp.