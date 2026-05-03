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Top fugitive, 8 others nabbed in Nueva Ecija ops

May 2 anti-criminality operations in Nueva Ecija yields wanted persons, illegal firearms and drugs.
May 2 anti-criminality operations in Nueva Ecija yields wanted persons, illegal firearms and drugs.NEPPO
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Police arrested Cabanatuan City’s top fugitive and Cabiao town’s most wanted person, along with seven other suspects, during intensified operations on 2 May, according to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office.

Authorities said the suspects face various charges, including violation of the Anti-Carnapping Law, with bail set at P300,000, and drug-related offenses with bail at P400,000. Two other individuals were arrested for estafa and qualified theft.

May 2 anti-criminality operations in Nueva Ecija yields wanted persons, illegal firearms and drugs.
4 nabbed in Bulacan police operations

In a separate buy-bust operation in Zaragoza, police arrested another suspect and seized about 2 grams of suspected shabu valued at P13,600.

Meanwhile, two men from Pampanga were intercepted in Cabiao following a brief chase. Recovered from them were a loaded .357 caliber revolver and a motorcycle used in their escape.

Two .38 caliber revolvers were also voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Bongabon and Laur under the Balik-Baril program.

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