Top fugitive, 8 others nabbed in Nueva Ecija ops

Police arrested Cabanatuan City’s top fugitive and Cabiao town’s most wanted person, along with seven other suspects, during intensified operations on 2 May, according to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office.
Authorities said the suspects face various charges, including violation of the Anti-Carnapping Law, with bail set at P300,000, and drug-related offenses with bail at P400,000. Two other individuals were arrested for estafa and qualified theft.
In a separate buy-bust operation in Zaragoza, police arrested another suspect and seized about 2 grams of suspected shabu valued at P13,600.
Meanwhile, two men from Pampanga were intercepted in Cabiao following a brief chase. Recovered from them were a loaded .357 caliber revolver and a motorcycle used in their escape.
Two .38 caliber revolvers were also voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Bongabon and Laur under the Balik-Baril program.