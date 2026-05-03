Top fugitive, 8 others nabbed in Nueva Ecija ops

Police arrested Cabanatuan City’s top fugitive and Cabiao town’s most wanted person, along with seven other suspects, during intensified operations on 2 May, according to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office.

Authorities said the suspects face various charges, including violation of the Anti-Carnapping Law, with bail set at P300,000, and drug-related offenses with bail at P400,000. Two other individuals were arrested for estafa and qualified theft.