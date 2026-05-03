Sining Filipina 2026 continues to give a voice to women

Picture this: a curated makeshift gallery with paintings side by side, packed tighter with guests than expected. Several individuals stood on tiptoes, as they leaned in and craned their necks to catch a better view. Others angled themselves between shoulders, careful not to block anyone else for too long. Loud whispers and hushed conversations overlapped. Studied guesses resonated in low voices, then suddenly challenged. Someone would sheepishly point at a piece, then glance around as if asking, “Could this be the winning artwork?”
The well-attended gathering turned out to be the awards ceremony and exhibit opening of Sining Filipina 2026, held at the Level 2 Atrium of The Podium. The wide space gave the exposition a constant high foot traffic, thus more eyes on the obras.
At its core was this year’s theme, “Babae Para sa Bayan: Women Leading Change from Home to Nation.” The works on display approached it in various interpretations, but the messages were similar: this was about women, agency and impact.
Sining Filipina has been described as the country’s first nationwide all-female art competition, and the no-nonsense label truly fits. It provides an admirable platform for lady artists across the Philippines while supporting the various laudable projects of the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs Foundation Inc. (ZCME), which strongly focuses on the advancement of the status of women.
Over 250 artistic creations were submitted this year, from various islands of our archipelago. From that number, 56 were chosen as semifinalists, and these were the paintings which filled the atrium walls.
The program, hosted by Anne Gauthier Das Neves, was launched with a gentle reminder of the reasons why Sining Filipina was born — the more one repeats, then acceptance is created — to amplify Filipina voices and stories through art.
The Insight Forum added another layer to the afternoon. The expert panelists, including Joaquin L. San Agustin, SM Supermall executive vice president for Marketing; Marla Alvarez, BDO Unibank FVP and head of Sustainability Office; Stella Cabalatungan, ZCME Sining Filipina Committee head; and judges panel representative and artist Manny Garibay, spoke on the crucial role of art beyond galleries — how support from institutions could make a difference, how it would connect with communities.
The selected works were meticulously assessed by a board from different corners of the art world: Dawn Atienza, founder and director of Tin-aw Art Gallery; Louie Bate, managing director of LMN Advisors and a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila; Leslie de Chavez, artist and founder of Project Space Pilipinas; and Angela Hsu, a consultant for Christie’s Asia.
They were joined by Alfredo Esquillo Jr., a leading figure in contemporary Filipino painting; Manny Garibay, painter and founder of Linangan Art Residency; and Ronald Ventura, one of the country’s most recognized contemporary artists on the global stage.
Their varied backgrounds balanced concept, technical merit, and resonance with the theme.
One of the more heartwarming moments came with a Special Recognition Award granted to an artist from the Women’s Correctional Institution. The touching acknowledgment, received on the artist’s behalf, drew attention to the honorable participation from persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
There was the Art Residency Prize, awarded to Gerlynnia Aprille Galgo, which pointed toward what comes after the day’s recognition. It suggested the learning and mentoring process continues beyond the exhibit walls.
By the time the finalists were announced, many attendees had some of their own predictions fulfilled. 10 names were called: Melissa P. Guevarra, Anna Katrina P. Pallon, Jirah D. Labanza, Alice B. Mendoza, Krizzia P. Purog, Ruth Ann Roco, Isabelita M. Rodillo, narrowing the field.
Then came the top three: third was Gerlynnia Aprille Galgo, second was Mary Joy Go, and finally Marte Goyon, who took the top spot.
Senator Risa Hontiveros delivered the keynote speech, speaking about women’s empowerment, which beautifully tied back to the projects and the exhibit. Art, she noted, plays an essential role on how narratives are shared and understood.
Sining Filipina 2026 had major partners in SM Supermalls and BDO Unibank. The supporting sponsors and partners included Airspeed, Fersal Hotel, Health, Wellbeing & Resources Unlimited (HWRU), and SM Podium.
Bravo, Zonta Club of Makati and Environs Foundation Inc.! ¡Enhorabuena, Sining Filipina!