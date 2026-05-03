Sining Filipina 2026 continues to give a voice to women

At its core was this year’s theme, “Babae Para sa Bayan: Women Leading Change from Home to Nation.” The works on display approached it in various interpretations, but the messages were similar: this was about women, agency and impact.

Sining Filipina has been described as the country’s first nationwide all-female art competition, and the no-nonsense label truly fits. It provides an admirable platform for lady artists across the Philippines while supporting the various laudable projects of the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs Foundation Inc. (ZCME), which strongly focuses on the advancement of the status of women.

Over 250 artistic creations were submitted this year, from various islands of our archipelago. From that number, 56 were chosen as semifinalists, and these were the paintings which filled the atrium walls.

The program, hosted by Anne Gauthier Das Neves, was launched with a gentle reminder of the reasons why Sining Filipina was born — the more one repeats, then acceptance is created — to amplify Filipina voices and stories through art.

The Insight Forum added another layer to the afternoon. The expert panelists, including Joaquin L. San Agustin, SM Supermall executive vice president for Marketing; Marla Alvarez, BDO Unibank FVP and head of Sustainability Office; Stella Cabalatungan, ZCME Sining Filipina Committee head; and judges panel representative and artist Manny Garibay, spoke on the crucial role of art beyond galleries — how support from institutions could make a difference, how it would connect with communities.