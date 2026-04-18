Miss Universe Philippines 2026 champions purpose and community impact

This commitment to impact continued through the 2026 SHEroes Summit, a purpose-driven gathering designed to equip delegates with the tools to lead, speak, and serve. Organized in collaboration with the Women Alliance for Security and Peace, the summit focused on advocacy, leadership, and nation-building—challenging candidates to go beyond aesthetics and embrace their roles as changemakers.

Beauty with a Mission

At the heart of these initiatives is the strengthened partnership between Miss Universe Philippines and Pina Beauty, returning as co-presenter and the pageant’s Official Face and Body Skincare Partner.

More than a brand presence, Pina Beauty positions itself as an advocate for inclusive, intentional beauty—one that reflects the realities of Filipina life. Its products are designed with the local environment and diverse skin needs in mind, reinforcing a message that beauty should be both accessible and empowering.

“Miss Universe Philippines represents the modern Filipina—diverse, empowered, and evolving—and Pina Beauty was created for exactly that woman. More than being a beauty brand, we are an impact brand, using beauty as a platform for change,” said CEO Pamela Mejia.

From Advocacy to Action

The partnership comes to life through a series of on-ground initiatives that extend far beyond the pageant stage. From community activations like Pili Pina and Plaza Pina to educational support programs and outreach efforts, the collaboration continues to build meaningful touchpoints across different sectors.

Among its most notable efforts is its outreach to underserved communities, including the distribution of essential care kits to women in vulnerable spaces—aligning with the pageant’s broader goal of uplifting Filipinas in all walks of life.

Redefining the Competition

This year, the collaboration also introduces a unique voting mechanism that directly impacts the competition’s outcome—bridging advocacy with opportunity.

Through the initiative:

The Top 3 delegates advance to the semifinals

The Top 2 move into the Top 15

The top-voted candidate earns a guaranteed place in the Top 7

More than just a pathway to the crown, the system transforms audience participation into a form of support—for both the candidates and a proudly Filipino brand rooted in purpose.

A Platform with Purpose

As Miss Universe Philippines 2026 continues its journey, it becomes increasingly clear that the pageant is evolving into something greater than a competition. It is a platform where beauty intersects with responsibility, where influence meets intention, and where every Filipina story is given space to be seen and heard.

In this new era, the crown is no longer the sole destination—it is simply one part of a larger mission: to inspire, uplift, and create lasting impact.