Russian heat: Anisimov strikes anew; Shulchenko retains lead

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan — Cool under the sweltering midday summer heat, Russian Ivan Anisimov made a cold-blooded attack in the final 200 meters after hanging around the lead pack on his way to a back-to-back stage win in the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) Tour of Luzon 2026.
Using the same strategy that earned him the top podium finish the day before, the LCW UAE Cycling Team rider ruled Stage 5 of the relatively flat 126.7-kilometer race, which concluded in front of the city hall here on Sunday.
Anisimov crossed the finish line in two hours, 47 minutes and 26 seconds in front of a massive 65-rider bunch finish that included his teammate and compatriot, yellow jersey holder Nikita Shulchenko.
Free from any mishap throughout the whole course that rolled out from Santiago City in Isabela on a sunny morning, Anisimov stuck to the game plan of staying with the early breakaway group and maintained his run under the punishing heat that reached 36 degrees Celsius (heat index of 42).
It was in the last couple of kilometers that Anisimov set his final attack in motion.
“It was a very fast (final) two kilometers because Team Seoul had a very good train. In the last kilometer we we’re going 60 kilometers (per hour) or more. In the last 500 meters, I followed the sprinter from Seoul and in the last 200 meters, I started my attack,” described the 23-year-old Anisimov of the final sprint to the finish line.
“It’s an amazing win for me. I’m very happy,” added Anisimov, who recovered from a crash in the last 25 kilometers to win the Palayan City, Nueva Ecija to Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya Stage 4.
Local rider Ryan Tugawin of Excellent Noodles finished second while Jung Hoon Lee of Seoul Cycling Team crossed third with the same time as Anisimov.
Tugawin tried to chase Anisimov in the final sprint but didn’t have enough legs to put up a fight after keeping up with the lead pack.
“Anisimov got in front of me. I tried to give chase but I was already exhausted and groggy after coming in front. I just tried to get a podium finish,” the 36-year-old Tugawin said.
Despite landing 42nd in the bunch finish, Shulchenko kept his hold of the yellow jersey with a total time of 13:36:45 in the individual general classification.
He opened a 49-second gap ahead of second-running LCW UAE teammate Yousef Ibraheim Alrefai, who won Stage 1. Trailing by two minutes and four seconds, Stage 3 winner Dave Montemayor of Go for Gold Philippines remained in third.
“I plan to keep it in all of the remaining days,” Shulchenko boldly said after three days of wearing yellow.
Go for Gold remained in front of the general team classification with an accumulated time of 56:15:28, ahead by 11 seconds of second-running 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines.
Standard Insurance was in third, 50 seconds back.
A 223.7-km. Stage 6 of the 14-stage cyclefest is set Monday, running from Tuguegarao City to Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.