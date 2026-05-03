Russian heat: Anisimov strikes anew; Shulchenko retains lead

Anisimov crossed the finish line in two hours, 47 minutes and 26 seconds in front of a massive 65-rider bunch finish that included his teammate and compatriot, yellow jersey holder Nikita Shulchenko.

Free from any mishap throughout the whole course that rolled out from Santiago City in Isabela on a sunny morning, Anisimov stuck to the game plan of staying with the early breakaway group and maintained his run under the punishing heat that reached 36 degrees Celsius (heat index of 42).

It was in the last couple of kilometers that Anisimov set his final attack in motion.

“It was a very fast (final) two kilometers because Team Seoul had a very good train. In the last kilometer we we’re going 60 kilometers (per hour) or more. In the last 500 meters, I followed the sprinter from Seoul and in the last 200 meters, I started my attack,” described the 23-year-old Anisimov of the final sprint to the finish line.