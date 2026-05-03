7,300 security forces deployed for ASEAN Summit in Cebu

Nartatez also conducted an aerial inspection over key areas in Central Visayas to assess operational readiness, validate deployment plans and ensure coordination across critical sites, transport routes and venues.

The Task Group Central Visayas under the Committee on Security, Peace and Order, and Emergency Preparedness and Response has been activated, integrating forces from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Health, Office of Civil Defense and other partner agencies.

Security operations will cover site protection, convoy security, coastal and airspace monitoring, traffic management, emergency medical response and rapid incident handling.

“This operation is the result of extensive planning and sustained coordination, drawing from established best practices in previous national and international events. We are fully prepared to ensure a safe and secure ASEAN Summit,” Nartatez said.

He added that deployment levels are calibrated to maintain optimal security coverage at all times.

The summit will be held from 7 to 8 May in Lapu-Lapu City, with foreign delegates expected to arrive as early as 5 May and depart until 12 May.

The event will gather world leaders to discuss regional issues, including security cooperation, economic integration and policy development.