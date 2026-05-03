Nartatez vows ‘full force of law’ vs cop attackers

At least seven police personnel were injured during the demonstrations along Kalaw Avenue.

Also, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesperson Maj. Philipp Ines confirmed Sunday that investigators have identified a primary suspect caught on video allegedly punching a police officer.

Ines said the same man is believed to have snatched a mobile phone from an intelligence officer at the scene.

According to Ines, the suspect is also a person of interest in a similar incident during a 21 September rally in Mendiola last year.

"We discovered that this person was also involved last year... where our files show he was also among those hurting police officers there," Ines said.

Police said the suspect’s companions reportedly shielded him during the 1 May clash, preventing officers from recovering the stolen phone or making an immediate arrest.

The suspect faces charges of direct assault upon a person in authority, physical injury, and robbery.

Ines added that if investigators prove the suspect participated in burning an effigy, he will also face charges for violating Batas Pambansa 880, which prohibits the malicious burning of objects on public thoroughfares.

Meantime, Nartatez commended the discipline of the officers on the ground, noting they remained composed despite provocation and maintained "maximum tolerance."

"Maximum tolerance is not weakness," Nartatez said. "It is a demonstration of strength, control, and commitment to democratic principles. Violence against law enforcers will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law."