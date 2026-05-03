PNP to file charges vs Labor Day attackers; NAPOLCOM condemns violence

“We will pursue the identification and arrest of those responsible using all available evidence, including video footage and witness accounts. We are preparing appropriate criminal charges now,” Nartatez said.

Tensions briefly escalated along Kalaw Avenue when a masked rallyist punched a police officer assigned to civil disturbance management duties. The PNP reported that seven officers were injured during the protests, while another officer’s mobile phone was allegedly snatched while documenting the event.

Despite the incident, the PNP said personnel were under strict orders to exercise maximum tolerance in line with public assembly protocols.

“Let me be clear: peaceful assembly is a right, but violence against law enforcers will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law,” Nartatez said.

He also commended officers for maintaining composure.

“I commend our personnel for their discipline and restraint under provocation. Your professionalism reflects the true standard of the Philippine National Police — to serve and protect with integrity and respect for human rights,” he added.

NAPOLCOM echoed the condemnation, stressing that constitutional rights do not include acts of violence.

“The right to free expression and to peaceably assemble does not include the right to hurt our policemen,” said NAPOLCOM Commissioner Ralph Calinisan.

“Ang tunay na diwa ng protesta ay hindi nasusukat sa lakas ng sigaw, kundi sa disiplina ng pagkilos. Kapag may nasasaktan, may nalalabag, at doon nawawala ang tunay na layunin ng pagkakaisa at pagbabago,” he added.

The commission also praised the restraint shown by police on the ground and warned that violence against law enforcers will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.