Flights grounded as Mayon Volcano escalates





At least two Cebu Pacific flights were canceled, affecting more than 230 passengers.



The CAAP move came amid ongoing Alert Level 3 conditions declared by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), signaling intensified or magmatic unrest and the possibility of dangerous volcanic phenomena in the coming days or weeks.



On Saturday, PHIVOLCS monitoring reported lava flows extending several kilometers down multiple gullies, periodic ash emissions and weak strombolian activity — all indicators of continued volcanic instability.



Ashfall was reported in communities southwest of the crater, prompting local officials to distribute face masks in affected areas to mitigate health risks from airborne ash.



CAAP has reiterated that proximity to Mayon remains unsafe for aircraft, explaining that volcanic ash and gas plumes can damage engines and compromise flight safety.



The agency said flying near the volcano is prohibited under the current alert, and cancellations may continue depending on evolving volcanic conditions.



Local emergency responders and disaster agencies are closely coordinating with PHIVOLCS and civil defense units to monitor ground conditions and potential hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, rockfalls and lahars.



Authorities are also reminding residents and travelers to stay updated with airline advisories and official safety alerts as the region navigates both the geological threat and its impacts on connectivity and daily life.