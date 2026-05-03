Mayon stays at Alert 3 as PHIVOLCS tracks 4 volcanoes

Mayon activity

PHIVOLCS reported multiple pyroclastic density current events on Saturday along Mayon’s southwestern slopes, producing thick ash plumes that drifted toward at least 52 villages in Camalig, Guinobatan and Ligao City.

Resident volcanologist Doreen Abelinde said the ash clouds were caused by consecutive lava-collapse PDCs, with newly collapsed lava generating larger plumes due to the release of volcanic gases.

Monitoring recorded 32 volcanic earthquakes, 284 rockfall events and 14 PDC signals, along with lava flows in key gullies.

PHIVOLCS warned of hazards including rockfalls, lava flows, ash emissions and possible lahar flows during heavy rains.

Kanlaon, Taal, Bulusan

At Kanlaon Volcano, grayish plumes rose up to 700 meters, with five ash emissions and 49 volcanic earthquakes recorded in the past 24 hours.

Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 1, with only one recorded volcanic earthquake and weak steam emissions, indicating low-level unrest.

Mount Bulusan also stayed at Alert Level 1, with nine volcanic earthquakes recorded and continued risk of sudden steam-driven explosions.

Authorities reiterated restrictions on entry into high-risk zones, particularly in Taal Volcano Island.