Marta’s milestone: Kostyuk shocks Andreeva, bags maiden WTA crown

She became only the second player outside of the top 20 to win the Madrid Open, in her third final of an impressive 2026 thus far.

"It feels unbelievable to stand here right now," said Kostyuk, holding the trophy.

"It took me many years to reach this point and the one word I think about right now is consistency — showing up every day no matter how hard it is, no matter how much you love or hate what you do.”

"I've been doing that really well (over) the past years, I think, so I'm very proud of myself and my team."

Kostyuk won when she met Andreeva in Brisbane earlier this year in their only prior meeting, and both have since enjoyed stellar starts to the clay-court swing.

The Ukrainian secured the first break to take a 4-2 lead in the opening set, with world no. 8 Andreeva struggling to handle her opponent's superior power.