Fairytale ends: Sinner prevails, snaps Spanish teen back to reality

This time last year, Jodar was playing college tennis for the University of Virginia and was ranked 687 in the world. He will crack the top 35 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Sinner was seriously tested before he extended his current winning streak to 21 consecutive matches.

The world No. 1 will face Jiri Lehecka or Arthur Fils in Friday’s semifinal.

“He pushed me to the limit. He’s an incredible player. I tried to be ready as much as I could. First time playing against him,” Sinner said.

“I’m incredibly happy. It has been a very high-quality match. Got lucky a bit in the second set, but also a little bit of experience. And so I’m very happy about today’s match and obviously very happy to be the first time here in semis. It means a lot to me.”

The first-set scoreline may have read 6-2 but it was far from a routine affair for Sinner, who found himself facing a young opponent who could match his firepower, particularly on the forehand wing.