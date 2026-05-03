Man killed after elevator shaft fall

Responding investigators found the victim’s body at the bottom of the shaft on the 12th floor.

Initial reports indicate the victim suffered a fractured skull and multiple broken bones.

Investigators learned that the man had been drinking with friends in his unit starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday before moving to a nearby bar at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When the victim returned to the condominium, he reportedly waited near the elevator area. Police said he leaned against a fiber cement board, which was being used as a temporary barrier near the shaft.

The board gave way under his weight, causing him to fall.

Personnel from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office arrived at 3 a.m. and declared the man dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin. The investigation into the building’s safety protocols is ongoing.