Labor leader calls for broader accountability amid Duterte impeachment

As impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte move closer to a House plenary vote, a labor leader called for broader accountability in government, saying anti-corruption efforts should not be limited to a single official.
Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino president Luke Espiritu said his group welcomes developments in the impeachment case but stressed that other officials should also face scrutiny over alleged corruption.
“We welcome the investigations against the Vice President, the impeachment, but it pains our heart that the impeachment of Marcos when it comes to the flood control projects was quickly trashed,” he said in Filipino during a radio program Sunday.
“For us, it should be all of them, not just one person when it comes to accountability,” he added.
Espiritu also urged a shift in how Filipinos view politics, noting that public discourse is often framed in binary terms.
He said many perceive the impeachment of the Vice President as serving the interests of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with support for the case seen as siding with the administration.
Espiritu maintained that his group’s position is rooted in advocating for workers and marginalized sectors.