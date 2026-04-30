PLDT sports chief: Rally behind Phl athletes

The former MVP Sports Foundation executive director has been supporting major athletes such as Hidilyn Diaz of weightlifting and Carlos Yulo of gymnastics, who went on to win gold medals in the Olympics.

“Always look at the big picture. Sometimes, the commercial benefits aren’t immediate. But the goodwill, cultural impact, and contribution to the country are huge,” Turcuato said in the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“It’s also long-term — starting from the grassroots makes it even more fulfilling. At the end of the day, it’s about helping the country grow and inspiring people through sports.”

Turcuato, who was part of the MVP Sports Foundation, added the whole nation unites whenever an athlete or squad competes overseas.

“Imagine whenever Manny Pacquiao fights, the entire country is united. It doesn’t matter your school, political affiliation, or age — everyone cheers,” Turcuato said.