PLDT sports chief: Rally behind Phl athletes

PLDT head of sports Jude Turcuato encourages private companies to invest and bankroll athletes, especially those competing overseas.
Turcuato said in an episode of Off the Court on Thursday that more than the monetary returns, helping out athletes will be beneficial in the long run.
The former MVP Sports Foundation executive director has been supporting major athletes such as Hidilyn Diaz of weightlifting and Carlos Yulo of gymnastics, who went on to win gold medals in the Olympics.
“Always look at the big picture. Sometimes, the commercial benefits aren’t immediate. But the goodwill, cultural impact, and contribution to the country are huge,” Turcuato said in the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.
“It’s also long-term — starting from the grassroots makes it even more fulfilling. At the end of the day, it’s about helping the country grow and inspiring people through sports.”
Turcuato, who was part of the MVP Sports Foundation, added the whole nation unites whenever an athlete or squad competes overseas.
“Imagine whenever Manny Pacquiao fights, the entire country is united. It doesn’t matter your school, political affiliation, or age — everyone cheers,” Turcuato said.
“The same goes for Gilas, Carlos Yulo, and Alex Eala when they compete.”
History has seen how athletes were able to reach world-class status with the proper support.
Pool legends Efren “Bata” and Francisco “Django” Bustamante were backed by Puyat Sports chief Aristeo “Putch” Puyat and made the Philippines a powerhouse billiards.
More and more private backers have been emerging to show their support to Filipino athletes with Globe as one of the major sponsors of tennis star Alex Eala.
Strong Group Athletics has represented the country in the William Jones Cup as well as supporting collegiate squads in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and the National Collegiate Athletic Association.