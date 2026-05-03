Historic ‘Padang Karbala’ resistance commemorated

“Padang Karbala is more than a chapter in history — it is the soul of our town,” Municipal Mayor Mohandis Al-Asher “Andy” Mamainte Balt said during the opening remarks. “The bravery shown by our forefathers defines who we are today: a people unyielding in defending our faith, our land, and our freedom.”

The Battle of Bayang occurred in 1902 during the early years of the American occupation of the Philippines. As the US military attempted to assert control over Mindanao and disarm Moro communities, local leaders in Bayang refused to submit.

The conflict earned the name Padang Karbala in reference to the historic Battle of Karbala in Islamic history, symbolizing the sacrifice of those defending their beliefs against superior military force.

Though American troops were equipped with modern artillery, Moro warriors used traditional weapons and defensive strongholds to engage in fierce hand-to-hand combat.

Aminodin “Allan” D. Guro, director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Region 3 and president of the Alimbo-Bantuas-Cabilangan Clan, spoke on behalf of the families descended from the battle’s defenders.

“What our ancestors fought for was not just territory, but the right to live with dignity, faith, and freedom,” Guro said. “Today, the ABC Clan stands united with all the people of Bayang to continue that legacy.”

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua noted in a message that the resistance at Padang Karbala helped pave the way for the region’s current autonomy and self-governance. Former Commission on Elections Chairman Saidamen B. Pangarungan also addressed the crowd, urging the youth to honor the past to secure their future.