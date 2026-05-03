Hinunangan town reaches stable peace status

The declaration marks a significant shift for the town, which Tocmo said was previously hindered by frequent sightings of communist rebels that intimidated local residents. He specifically noted the 2019 killing of a government militia member by a rebel partisan unit in the town’s rural outskirts.

“In the past, the New People’s Army used this area as a corridor,” Tocmo said. “With the help of the Philippine Army, that threat is gone. Now, we can attract investors and the economy of Hinunangan will grow.”

During the ceremony, Tocmo made a public appeal to Paterno Opo, a local resident and member of a dismantled rebel squad, to surrender and stressed that government services are now reaching the communities Opo once operated in, leaving “no reason to continue armed struggle.”