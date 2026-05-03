SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Hinunangan town reaches stable peace status

Hinunangan town reaches stable peace status
PHOTO courtesy of Southern Leyte Police Provincial Office/FB
Published on

Local officials in Hinunangan, Southern Leyte have pledged to sustain long-term security and development following the municipality’s official declaration as being under a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security.

Mayor Ymard Joseph T. Tocmo and the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday at the Municipal Function Hall to formalize the new status.

Hinunangan town reaches stable peace status
Hinunangan pledges to sustain peace after SIPSC declaration

The declaration marks a significant shift for the town, which Tocmo said was previously hindered by frequent sightings of communist rebels that intimidated local residents. He specifically noted the 2019 killing of a government militia member by a rebel partisan unit in the town’s rural outskirts.

“In the past, the New People’s Army used this area as a corridor,” Tocmo said. “With the help of the Philippine Army, that threat is gone. Now, we can attract investors and the economy of Hinunangan will grow.”

During the ceremony, Tocmo made a public appeal to Paterno Opo, a local resident and member of a dismantled rebel squad, to surrender and stressed that government services are now reaching the communities Opo once operated in, leaving “no reason to continue armed struggle.”

Hinunangan Southern Leyte peace and security status
Philippine Army insurgency clearance operations Leyte
stable internal peace declaration Philippines 2026
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph