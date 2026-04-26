Town declared rido-free, gun-free

Vice Mayor Marijhun G. Arbison led the formal reading of the declaration, recognizing Luuk’s transition into a peaceful and conflict-resilient community.

Lt. Col. Dante E. Mantes, commanding officer of the 101st Infantry “Sajahitra” Battalion, said the milestone reflects the people’s resolve to choose peace and pledged continued military support.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino P. Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade, underscored the importance of unity and vigilance in maintaining long-term stability.

Maj. Gen. Leonardo I. Peña, commander of the 11th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Orion, commended Luuk residents for backing peace initiatives, saying the declaration signifies not an end but a greater responsibility to preserve peace and security.

Sulu Vice Governor Abdusakur M. Tan echoed calls for unity, stressing that peace and progress go hand in hand. He urged leaders and residents to remain vigilant and cooperative.

The ceremony featured the symbolic turnover of firearms, the signing of a peace covenant and the unveiling of the RFGFPCC marker. The release of white doves capped the program, symbolizing hope, unity and a shared vision for a peaceful future.