Ginebra downs Rain or Shine, clinches second spot

“We were all feeling terrible against (the Meralco Bolts) but we weren’t discouraged because we knew that it was not us,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

RJ Abarrientos finished with a double-double game of 23 points and 11 assists for the Kings while Scottie Thompson notched 17 points and 16 boards.

Jaylen Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds but fell short as the Elasto Painters lost for the second straight time.

Rain or Shine now dropped three of its last four matches after winning its first seven games of the Commissioner’s Cup.