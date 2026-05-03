Four sure: Sébastien Ogier wins as Toyota takes top 4 places

Ogier won that same stage and reached the finish 19.9 seconds ahead of Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin. It was Ogier’s first win of the 2026 season and another addition to Toyota’s strong run in the World Rally Championship.

Evans finished second overall after staying in the fight for most of the rally. He won three stages on Saturday as changing weather from the Atlantic made conditions harder to judge.

On Sunday, Evans still had enough pace to win the Power Stage by 2.7 seconds and the Super Sunday classification by two seconds. That result moved him back to the top of the drivers’ championship.

Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen completed the podium in third place. It was Pajari’s fourth straight podium finish, which kept him in a strong position in the championship. Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston finished fourth, 10.4 seconds behind Pajari.

Katsuta had entered the rally as championship leader for the first time in his career, but he left Gran Canaria second in the standings, two points behind Evans.