Antonelli takes F1 lead with Suzuka win

Piastri held the lead for several laps, only for Russell to regain position temporarily, while Antonelli worked his way back through the pack, running fourth by the time the pit window opened.

The race took a dramatic turn on lap 22, when Ollie Bearman crashed heavily into the outside barrier at Spoon Curve while battling Franco Colapinto, instantly bringing out the safety car.

The timing was perfect for Antonelli, who was able to make a quick pit stop and emerge in the lead, a crucial moment that ultimately decided the race. Hamilton and several others also benefitted, jumping up the order after having stayed out during the safety car period.

From there, Antonelli was faultless, displaying stunning pace over the second half of the race to finish 13 seconds ahead of Piastri.

Piastri’s performance marked a resurgent showing for McLaren, who not only scored their first podium of the season after skipping Shanghai but also showed they can challenge for wins despite a delayed start to 2026.

The fight for third place was just as gripping, with Charles Leclerc holding off a late charge from George Russell, who struggled with an apparent energy deployment issue that hampered his car’s pace.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton briefly threatened a podium after gaining positions during the safety car, but ultimately finished fifth behind Leclerc and Russell, denied a top-three finish for the first time this season.

Other notable performances included Pierre Gasly, who claimed seventh for Alpine after a near race-long duel with Max Verstappen, and Liam Lawson, who climbed from 14th on the grid to finish ninth thanks to another safety car beneficiary.

Esteban Ocon took the final points position for Haas, while Bearman, despite limping away from his crash, was cleared medically following an X-ray of his right knee.

With this win, the 19-year-old Antonelli becomes the youngest driver in F1 history to lead the championship, surpassing Lewis Hamilton, who first topped the standings at age 22 in 2007.

His nine-point advantage over Russell sets the stage for a competitive season as the series now heads into a five-week break before the next race in Miami, following the cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia rounds due to Middle East tensions.

Antonelli reflected on the day, saying: “It feels pretty good! Of course, it’s too early to think about the championship, but we are on a good way. I had a terrible start, then got lucky with the safety car, but the pace was incredible in the second stint.” Meanwhile, Piastri and McLaren look set to regularly challenge for victories as the season unfolds, showing that Suzuka could be a turning point in the 2026 campaign.

The podium featured three different teams: Antonelli (Mercedes) first, Piastri (McLaren) second, and Leclerc (Ferrari) third—a clear sign of how open and competitive the grid is this season.

Suzuka 2026 will be remembered not just for Antonelli’s strategic masterclass, but for the drama, skill, and calculated risks that defined one of the most exciting races of the year.