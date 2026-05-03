Erice says not joining political feud

Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice said he refuses to take part in the impeachment process of Vice President Sara Duterte, opting instead to pursue other concerns in the House of Representatives.
Erice explained that his unwillingness to participate stemmed from his lack of belief that Duterte’s impeachment was part of the constitutional mandate of Congress.
He said the issue was a result of ongoing tensions between the Duterte and Marcos dynasties, noting that Congress was being used as a stage for their dispute.
“I don’t want to be part of the henchmen of both dynasties in their game, and I think there are more important issues that must be discussed in Congress,” he said in Filipino during a radio program on Sunday.
“I won’t be participating in this impeachment process,” he added.
The solon further asserted that the investigation into the Vice President’s alleged wrongdoing was not truly a pursuit of accountability, but instead served the interests of major political families in the Philippines.
Erice also said he would skip any meetings of the Liberal Party, a coalition he has long been part of, regarding its stance on the impeachment.
The House Committee on Justice is set to conduct a hearing on Monday, 4 May, to approve the committee report, resolution and articles of impeachment before they are transmitted to the House plenary for final voting.
If the documents receive a one-third vote from lawmakers, they will be transmitted to the Senate, which will serve as the impeachment court for Duterte.