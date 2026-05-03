Erice says not joining political feud

He said the issue was a result of ongoing tensions between the Duterte and Marcos dynasties, noting that Congress was being used as a stage for their dispute.

“I don’t want to be part of the henchmen of both dynasties in their game, and I think there are more important issues that must be discussed in Congress,” he said in Filipino during a radio program on Sunday.

“I won’t be participating in this impeachment process,” he added.

The solon further asserted that the investigation into the Vice President’s alleged wrongdoing was not truly a pursuit of accountability, but instead served the interests of major political families in the Philippines.

Erice also said he would skip any meetings of the Liberal Party, a coalition he has long been part of, regarding its stance on the impeachment.

The House Committee on Justice is set to conduct a hearing on Monday, 4 May, to approve the committee report, resolution and articles of impeachment before they are transmitted to the House plenary for final voting.

If the documents receive a one-third vote from lawmakers, they will be transmitted to the Senate, which will serve as the impeachment court for Duterte.