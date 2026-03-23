'Shut down Congress’: group pushes reset vs political dynasties

The group raised broader concerns over governance issues, including the investigation into the alleged flood control scandal, the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, and the push for an anti-political dynasty law.

They claimed that current efforts in Congress to pass such a measure are misleading the public.

Tañada urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. not to support the proposed version of the anti-political dynasty bill in the House, saying it would only reinforce political dynasties.

“If the President is really serious in wanting to pass an anti-political dynasty bill, dapat hindi na dapat pag-usapan yung version ng House dahil yun ang mag-eenshrine and establish political dynasties in all levels of local government,” he said.

House Bill 8389, sponsored by Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, has drawn criticism from some lawmakers and groups, who described it as a “watered-down” version of an anti-dynasty measure. The bill seeks to prohibit family ties up to the second degree of consanguinity for national and local officials.

As an alternative, De Guzman said a “people’s initiative” could be used to push for reforms.

“Tansya namin, para mas sigurado, dapat nang ilarga natin ang people’s initiative. Malaking porsyento ng mamamayan ay galit sa political dynasty, 64 percent. Gamitin natin yan para papirmahin ang mga tao laban sa political dynasty at taong bayan na ang gumawa ng batas,” he said.

A people’s initiative is a constitutional process that allows voters to directly propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution through a petition signed by at least 12 percent of registered voters nationwide.

De Guzman said the group is targeting April to begin the petition drive.