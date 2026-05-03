Dreams turn to reality at Pag-IBIG housing fair

The event, which showcased around 20,000 socialized housing units under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, drew workers, families, and informal settlers searching for something more permanent than uncertainty.

Among them was Eva Quintos, 54, a housewife who had all but set aside the possibility of owning a home.

“We never had the capacity to own a house… but because of this housing fair, it feels like we now have hope that we can finally have a home of our own. It is also a step forward for our children. At least when we are gone, they will not have to keep moving from one place to another. That would mean so much to us — a better, more comfortable life,” she said.

That sense of permanence — fragile, but within reach — was echoed by Rollan John Romero, a 30-year-old tricycle driver facing imminent demolition of his current dwelling.

Affordability

“This gives us great hope… that we might be given the chance to apply for housing. We are about to be demolished. Everyone dreams of having their own home,” he said.

“If we are given that opportunity, it would be a big change. You will no longer face demolition or eviction. It brings comfort and dignity. It even changes how people see you. It is truly a big help for someone like me, an ordinary citizen,” Romero added.

For government workers in attendance, the promise of affordability and access carried particular weight.

Lavinia Landicho, a 38-year-old police officer from Laguna, said the program could ease the financial strain on uniformed personnel.

“It is a big help for us. Our income is not that high, and this is very affordable for police officers like us. The projects are now reaching us, so it is no longer difficult to avail. It is very helpful,” she said.

Antonette Barrientos, 36, a jail officer who currently rents, saw the program as more than just a housing option — but a starting point.

“This is a huge help. It gives us a chance to own a home without heavily affecting our budget. It is very important because that is where we will begin building our family. That is where our dreams will start. For me, it is hope — that our dreams can finally come true,” she said.

Life’s foundation

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the initiative goes beyond providing shelter.

“Having a home is not only about having a place to live. It is the foundation of a better and more dignified life. As we expand the 4PH, more people are given the opportunity to rise from poverty,” he said.

“In line with the directive of President Marcos Jr. that no Filipino should be left behind in development, the DHSUD, together with our key shelter agencies such as the Pag-IBIG Fund, will not stop working to ensure that our programs reach everyone, especially those who need them most,” he added.

The housing fair also sought to address long-standing barriers such as limited access to financing, lack of information, and rising housing costs by offering on-site assistance and a wide range of options from accredited developers.

For attendees, the program remains a promise — one still subject to process, paperwork, and the realities of implementation. But for a day in Calamba, it was also something more tangible: a glimpse of stability, and the quiet possibility that homeownership might finally move from aspiration to address.