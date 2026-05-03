Colonia bags 2 silvers

Angeline Colonia kicked off the Philippines’ campaign with two silver medals in the women’s 48-kilogram category of the IWF World Championships in Ismailia, Egypt last Saturday.
Colonia, 19, lifted a total of 177kgs, for the silver as Zailian Zeng of China won with 189kgs.
The Zamboanga City native added another silver to her name after lifting 80kgs in the snatch as Zeng captured the gold by doing 81kgs.
Colonia had a chance to snatch the gold away from her Chinese foe but wasn’t able to complete 82kgs in her third and final lift.
Meanwhile, Colonia’s teammates Prince Kiel delos Santos and Jhodie Peralta missed out on podium finishes.
Delos Santos placed fifth in the men’s 60kg class with a lift of 118kgs in snatch, 143kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 261kgs.