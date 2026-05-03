CIDG seizes P1.4M illicit fertilizer in Isabela

The operation resulted in the arrest of a male suspect and the confiscation of 19 drums and two containers of fermented seaweed chemicals, a portable mixer, a pump, a weighing scale, guar gum, raw materials, gallons of “cogent bio-stimulant,” acid containers, and other related paraphernalia, with a total estimated value of P1,420,000.

A report submitted to CIDG Director PMGEN Robert Aa Morico II stated that the suspect, identified only as “Roy,” a 33-year-old married farmer and resident of the area, was caught in possession and control of unregistered fertilizers and pesticides and without a license to operate from the FPA.

As background, the application for the search warrant stemmed from complaints by neighbors about a pungent (“masangsang”) odor coming from the suspect’s house.

Investigation disclosed that since 2024, the third floor or roof deck of the suspect’s house had been used as a laboratory for producing fertilizers and pesticides. The finished products were reportedly sold online through courier services.