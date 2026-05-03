Cebu implements province-wide gun ban

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) said the measures aim to protect heads of state, ministers, and delegates attending the high-level meetings.

Under the suspension, gun club members may not transport firearms, and manufacturers and dealers must halt operations. The order also applies to permits to carry firearms outside of residences, the transport of explosive ingredients, the operation of shooting ranges, and the sale of pyrotechnics.

Only uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies on official duty are exempt from the ban.

“We ask for the understanding and full cooperation of our communities as we work together to ensure the safe, secure and orderly conduct of the ASEAN summit,” said Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, PRO-7 acting regional director.