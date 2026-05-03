Cabanatuan roads eyed to cut travel time, fuel costs

Dizon and DPWH officials met with the Cabanatuan City government on 1 May 2026 to discuss priority infrastructure projects in the city.

He said the DPWH is prioritizing the concreting of a 5.9-kilometer road this year.

"Ito ‘yung mga sinasabi ni Pangulo sa amin, kailangan ‘yung mga ganitong mga proyekto [access roads], kailangan ito ‘yung mga pinaprioritize. Kasi sayang naman. The City of Cabanatuan pa ang nagpa-flat sa daan na ito, nakakahiya naman. We owe it to the city to do our share," Dizon said.

Dizon was joined by Rep. Jay Vergara and Mayor Myca Vergara during the visit.

Cabanatuan City is primarily accessed through the Pan-Philippine Highway, also known as Daang Maharlika, which serves as its main route for regional travel.

The city is undergoing major infrastructure expansion to improve connectivity through expressways, access roads and bypass roads.