Cabanatuan roads eyed to cut travel time, fuel costs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to prioritize access roads that will help reduce travel time and fuel consumption in Cabanatuan City.
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said the access roads in nine barangays will connect to the Central Luzon Link Expressway, or CLLEX, boosting economic activity in Nueva Ecija while providing motorists with faster and safer routes.
Dizon and DPWH officials met with the Cabanatuan City government on 1 May 2026 to discuss priority infrastructure projects in the city.
He said the DPWH is prioritizing the concreting of a 5.9-kilometer road this year.
"Ito ‘yung mga sinasabi ni Pangulo sa amin, kailangan ‘yung mga ganitong mga proyekto [access roads], kailangan ito ‘yung mga pinaprioritize. Kasi sayang naman. The City of Cabanatuan pa ang nagpa-flat sa daan na ito, nakakahiya naman. We owe it to the city to do our share," Dizon said.
Dizon was joined by Rep. Jay Vergara and Mayor Myca Vergara during the visit.
Cabanatuan City is primarily accessed through the Pan-Philippine Highway, also known as Daang Maharlika, which serves as its main route for regional travel.
The city is undergoing major infrastructure expansion to improve connectivity through expressways, access roads and bypass roads.