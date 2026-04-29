ASEAN boosts disaster recovery coordination efforts

Environment Secretary Juan Miguel T. Cuna said stronger coordination among member-states is key to improving response systems across the region.

“What ASEAN is doing with regard to this is pushing for stronger coordination and collaboration among ASEAN member-states, and also pushing for the sharing of resources and technical expertise,” Sec. Cuna said.

Part of the effort includes a regional study designed to assess how prepared each country is to respond to climate-related damage and to identify gaps that need urgent attention.

“There’s a study on loss and damage… which aims to be able to assess the readiness of the different ASEAN member-states to deal with climate change, and in the process identifying their specific needs so that these can be addressed,” he said.